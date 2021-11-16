Nike delays Travis Scott Air Max sneaker collaboration following Astroworld tragedy

(NEW YORK) -- Nike is pressing pause on the release of its collaboration with Travis Scott "out of respect" for the victims of Astroworld.

The footwear company sent out a statement via its official sneaker release app, "SNKRS," notifying fans of the decision on Monday.

"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 × Cactus Jack," the statement said.

There was no mention of a new release date.

For this latest collab, Nike and Scott's Cactus Jack Records united to create the "Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," a pair of brown and tan Air Max 1s. They were scheduled to be released on Dec. 16 with a $175 price tag.

"The Air Jordan I celebrates Travis Scott, hip-hop artist, record label founder and Houston, Texas native," according to a description on Nike's website. "Details on the shoe, including a reverse Swoosh and hidden pouch, help set this edition of the storied sneaker apart for the rapper and producer, and for Cactus Jack Records."

The delay comes after 10 people died and hundreds were left injured after a crowd surge during Scott's set at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5.

More than 100 lawsuits have since been filed against the rapper and its promoter, Live Nation.

