Authorities find body of missing woman inside vehicle in creek

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 7:59 am

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has located the body of a woman reported missing last Monday. According to our news partner KETK, Jennifer Reppond, 42, was living in Etoile before she disappeared and was last seen Sunday, Nov. 7 in the Morgan’s Cove Subdivision in Etoile at a friend’s residence. Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office received a phone call after three teenagers who were duck hunting came across an SUV that was in Moss Creek off FM 226. When law enforcement arrived, a female, later identified as Reppond, was found deceased inside the vehicle. They believe the vehicle had been there for several days. Due to the depth of the creek, it took several hours to remove the SUV. Police believe Reppond left the roadway and crashed into the creek. An autopsy has been ordered. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident.

Go Back