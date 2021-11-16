Today is Tuesday November 16, 2021
Houston officials pick internal review of Astroworld tragedy

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 7:25 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Calls for an independent investigation into what led to 10 deaths at the Astroworld music festival have gone unheeded. Houston-area officials instead chose Monday to direct a county administrator to conduct a review with other governmental entities. County Judge Lina Hidalgo had proposed a third-party probe of the planning and execution of the festival founded and headlined by rap superstar Travis Scott. Other members of Harris County’s governing body, known as a commissioner’s court, were concerned Hidalgo’s investigation could lead to legal liabilities for the county. Dozens of lawsuits have already been filed over injuries and deaths at the Nov. 5 concert.

 



