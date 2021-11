Several traffic lights out due to power outage

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 8:52 am

TYLER — Due to a power outage, there are several traffic lights out in the area around downtown Tyler. Specifically, North Broadway and Erwin, North Broadway and Ferguson, North Broadway and Locust, North College and West Erwin and North College and West Ferguson. Tyler Police said several intersections have stop signs in place. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care.

