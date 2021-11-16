Today is Tuesday November 16, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Lawmaker switches parties as Texas GOP makes border inroads

Posted/updated on: November 16, 2021 at 6:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FLORESVILLE (AP) – A longtime Democratic lawmaker from South Texas says he is switching parties and running as a Republican in 2022. State Rep. Ryan Guillen has been one of the most conservative Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives for nearly two decades. He said Monday that his values no longer aligned with Democrats, who have had a stronghold on the Texas border for years. The switch comes after Guillen’s rural border district was redrawn to heavily favor Republicans under new voting maps signed last month by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design