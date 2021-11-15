Today is Monday November 15, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Timberwolves fined $250,000 for player activities in Miami area this September

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2021 at 7:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

The NBA has fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 for what it says was a violation of league rules that prevent teams “from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market.”

According to the NBA, the violation occurred as the result of Timberwolves player activities that took place in Miami in early September.

The team had a dinner and workouts at the home of new minority owner Alex Rodriguez in the Miami area in September, ahead of training camp, posts on social media showed at the time.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design