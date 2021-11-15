Timberwolves fined $250,000 for player activities in Miami area this September

By ESPN.com

The NBA has fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 for what it says was a violation of league rules that prevent teams “from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market.”

According to the NBA, the violation occurred as the result of Timberwolves player activities that took place in Miami in early September.

The team had a dinner and workouts at the home of new minority owner Alex Rodriguez in the Miami area in September, ahead of training camp, posts on social media showed at the time.

