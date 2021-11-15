Today is Monday November 15, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Julio Lugo, shortstop for 2007 champion Boston Red Sox, dies at 45

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2021 at 6:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By ESPN.com

Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the Red Sox said. He was 45.

The cause of death was presumed to be a heart attack, Lugo’s family told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas.

Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He batted .385 in the 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design