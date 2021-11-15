Texas hospital suspends doctor for false COVID information

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2021 at 6:06 pm

HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston hospital has temporarily suspended a doctor for spreading false information about COVID-19 to her patients and on social media. Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist who runs a private practice in River Oaks, had been granted provisional privileges at Houston Methodist Hospital within the last year. The Houston Chronicle reports the hospital revoked those privileges on Friday citing “unprofessional behavior,” including vulgar language on social media, as the main reason for suspension. Bowden decried vaccine mandates repeatedly on her Twitter account, claiming all her comments were “backed by clinical experience.”

