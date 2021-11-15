Today is Monday November 15, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Voluntary recall issued for ABUS youth helmets due to risk of head injury

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2021 at 7:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


iStock/LeManna

(NEW YORK) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commissions (CPSC) announced on Nov. 10 a voluntary recall on the "ABUS Mountz Youth Helmets," citing that the products pose a risk of head injury.

The recall involves the ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth medium-sized helmets and were sold in "velvet black" and "polar white" color," according to the ABUS press release.

ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth helmets are pictured in velvet black and polar white colors.

No injuries have been reported, but CPSC urged consumers to return the helmets for a refund.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to ABUS's Recall Administrator, Sedgwick, free of charge, for a full refund," said the press release.

The helmets were manufactured in March 2020 or October 2020 and were sold at independent bike shops nationwide from April 2020 through October 2021 for about $81, according to CPSC.

The recall does not affect any other ABUS products.

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design