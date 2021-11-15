Today is Monday November 15, 2021
Moran contemplates possible run for Congress

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2021 at 2:25 pm
Moran contemplates possible run for CongressTYLER — Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he is considering a run for U.S. House District 1 if current Congressman Louie Gohmert decides to run for state attorney general. Gohmert recently announced that he was looking into that possibility. In a statement released Monday, Moran says though he loves serving the community as county judge, “(wife) Kyna and I are continually in prayer about when, where, and how best to serve our friends and neighbors here in East Texas.” Moran added, “We are beyond grateful for the strong, conservative leaders in Congressional District 1 who have encouraged us so far, and who will help guide our final decision moving forward.”

Moran listed 21 prominent citizens he says will back him if he decides to run for the U.S. House. They include UT Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife and state Sen. Bryan Hughes. Moran says he applauds Gohmert for his service in Congress. Thus far, the only announced candidate for the congressional post is Republican Aditya Atholi of Center.



