Today is Monday November 15, 2021
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2021 at 11:36 am
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork updateTYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. Tyler maintenance crews planned to dig base failures on at various locations on US 271 from FM 2015 to FM 2908. A second crew will be performing bridge work on FM 2813 about a half mile from US 69. Longview maintenance planned to begin ditching operations on US 259 North, southbound from Tryon Rd. to US 80. Crews will also perform ditching on South Loop 281 westbound from US 259 North to Fourth St. Click here for the complete rundown.



