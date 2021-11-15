Today is Monday November 15, 2021
Governor’s chief of staff chosen to head University of South Alabama

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2021 at 11:27 am
Governor’s chief of staff chosen to head University of South AlabamaMOBILE, Alabama — The immediate past president of UT Tyler won’t be heading up the University of South Alabama. Dr. Michael Tidwell (pictured) had been named among three finalists for the presidency of the Mobile, Alabama, institution. But according to its website, USA has named Jo Bonner, chief of staff to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and a former congressman, as its next leader. That’s “pending successful completion of a final employment agreement.” The USA Board is set to formally introduce Bonner at its next regular meeting, scheduled for Dec. 2.



