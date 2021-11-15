One arrested in probe of suspected dogfighting

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2021 at 11:06 am

HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to suspected dogfighting in the county. According to our news partner KETK, deputies and a game warden responded to a call to Strickland Springs Road. The arriving officers noticed a crowd of nearly 100 people and soon discovered malnourished dogs and dozens of kennels with blood, among other things. Officials said the scene became chaotic when the crowd began fleeing from the location. A search warrant was secured from the sheriff’s office. One dog was rescued but had to be euthanized. 31-year-old Jesus Stephens from Waskom was arrested and charged with dog fighting and animal cruelty on Sunday. His bonds totaled $15,000 and he bonded out the same day. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely, the sheriff’s office said.

Go Back