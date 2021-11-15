Back from the dead for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: Hi-C Ecto Cooler

Fans looking to slake their thirst with one of the most sought-after Ghostbusters goodies no longer need to risk quaffing a 20-year-old drink.

Coca-Cola has announced it's bringing back the Hi-C drink Ecto Cooler -- in a very limited edition.

The Slimer green-colored drink came out in 1987 but was discontinued in 2001, despite its popularity.

It's so treasured, incidentally, that a dragon was shown hoarding it in an episode of Rick and Morty, and it ended up in a cache of rare booty in Loki, likely thanks to executive producer Michael Waldron, who wrote for R&M.

But with Ghostbusters: Afterlife haunting theaters beginning this Friday, November 19, the decision was made to bring the bevvy back.

"The juice drink you know and love from the 80s is still a mix of tangerine and orange flavors, and with a hint of slime, packaged in a 12 oz bottle for the first time," a press announcement reads.

However, it won't be as easy as going to the store and picking some up. If you're looking to go for the green, you'll need to follow Hi-C's social media, @DrinkHiC, to find out how to get your hands on it.

