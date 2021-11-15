Today is Monday November 15, 2021
9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush

Posted/updated on: November 15, 2021 at 4:16 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A 9-year-old Dallas has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. He was placed in a medically induced coma after he suffered serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. He is the 10th festival attendee to die. A lawsuit filed by his family says the child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death.”



