Patriots QB Mac Jones not fined for grabbing Panthers DE Brian Burns’ ankle

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2021 at 6:20 pm

By MIKE REISS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was not fined by the NFL for grabbing and twisting the ankle of Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns in last Sunday’s game, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The action, which could have been penalized for holding, did not rise to the level of a fine in the NFL’s opinion, the source told Schefter.

The play occurred near the end of the first quarter of the Patriots’ 24-6 win. After Burns hit Jones on a strip sack from the blind side, the quarterback grabbed Burns’ right ankle and held on as the end tried to escape, with Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu recovering the fumble more than 10 yards away.

Burns, who had been playing through an ankle injury, missed a short stretch of the game after the play. The play was not called as a penalty. Teammate Haason Reddick made headlines after the game by calling it “egregious” and “completely dirty.”

Jones later said that he thought Burns had the ball, explaining: “After I got hit pretty hard, I didn’t really know what was going on. It’s my job to try to make the tackle.”

Burns didn’t buy Jones’ explanation, saying “it would be nice to have an apology … However the NFL handles it, it’s on them. I would just like to play them again.”

Burns also said: “I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting. That’s all.”

