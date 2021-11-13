Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff dies at 87, family says

By ESPN.com

Sam Huff, a Hall of Fame linebacker who reached the Pro Bowl with both the New York Giants and Washington, died Saturday at the age of 87, his daughter, Catherine Huff Myers, said.

Huff helped pioneer the middle linebacker position with his hard hits and 30 career interceptions en route to being a two-time All-Pro and Hall of Fame inductee in 1982.

The first NFL player to be featured on the cover of Time magazine, Huff won an NFL title with the Giants in his rookie season of 1956 and would play in five other title games. He made five Pro Bowls — four with New York and one with Washington — and has been honored as an all-time great by both teams.

After football, Huff teamed with former teammate Sonny Jurgensen as part of the Redskins broadcasting team until he retired from that role in 2012.

Huff is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for his success at West Virginia, where he was an All-American and has his No. 75 retired.

He was diagnosed with dementia in 2013.

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN’s John Keim was used in this report.

