Longview woman arrested following stabbing

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2021 at 4:58 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview police arrested a woman involved in a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. On Friday, Nov. 12, around 10:37 a.m., Longview police officers were called for service at CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center at 700 E. Marshall Ave. According to our news partner KETK, when officers arrived, they found a victim with apparent stab wounds being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, officers were told the stabbing took place on Dunbar Dr. Longview officers later arrested Shanika L. Dunn, 39, of Longview, in connection with the case. Dunn was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

