Today is Saturday November 13, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview woman arrested following stabbing

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2021 at 4:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview woman arrested following stabbingLONGVIEW — Longview police arrested a woman involved in a stabbing that left one person hospitalized. On Friday, Nov. 12, around 10:37 a.m., Longview police officers were called for service at CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center at 700 E. Marshall Ave. According to our news partner KETK, when officers arrived, they found a victim with apparent stab wounds being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation, officers were told the stabbing took place on Dunbar Dr. Longview officers later arrested Shanika L. Dunn, 39, of Longview, in connection with the case. Dunn was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken and booked into the Gregg County Jail.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design