Today is Saturday November 13, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two arrested for suspected role in bomb threat made to Mineola High School

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2021 at 4:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Two arrested for suspected role in bomb threat made to Mineola High SchoolMINEOLA — Two people were arrested by Mineola ISD police Friday afternoon for their suspected role in a bomb threat that was made to Mineola High School on Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the two were charged with a 3rd Degree Felony and Terroristic Threat and were booked into the Wood County Jail. Mineola ISD thanked several local law enforcement agencies for their involvement with the capture of the suspected perpetrators.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design