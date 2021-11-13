Today is Saturday November 13, 2021
More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2021 at 4:34 pm
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — COVID-19 and state abortion restrictions like a near-ban that took effect in Texas in September have people with unwanted pregnancies increasingly considering getting abortion pills by mail. The legality of mail delivery is uncertain in much of the U.S. because of the patchwork of state abortion laws, and Republican lawmakers and governors in Texas and five other states have moved this year to specifically ban delivery by mail. The co-founder of the abortion medication information website Plan C says the site had nine times as many hits in September as it had before a near-ban on abortion took effect early that month.

 



