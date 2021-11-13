Boil water notices issued for Bullard, Rusk County

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2021 at 8:07 am

BULLARD — The city of Bullard issued a boil water notice on Saturday night due to a water main break. According to our news partner KETK, the notice was issued for areas near Highway 69 East from 344 including the following:

Inwood Dr

Almarion St

Brentwood Dr

Cherokee Dr

Meadows Subdivision

Pecan Valley Ranch

Pecan Park Dr

Hickory Ln

Windswept Dr

Timberline Dr

Rollingwood Dr

Tips for boiling water:

Fill a pot with water.

Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.

Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 2 minutes.

Turn off the heat source and let the water cool

Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Wells, Utilities Director, at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 or by email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.

Boil water notice issued for Rusk County residents

RUSK COUNTY — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management published a tweet notifying customers of a boil water notice. The Ebenezer Water Supply Corporation, out of Henderson, has the boil water notice in place for their entire system. For further information or questions, call the water supply office at 903-657-8681.

