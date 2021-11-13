Boil water notices issued for Bullard, Rusk County

Boil water notices issued for Bullard, Rusk CountyPosted/updated on: November 13, 2021 at 8:07 am
BULLARD — The city of Bullard issued a boil water notice on Saturday night due to a water main break. According to our news partner KETK, the notice was issued for areas near Highway 69 East from 344 including the following:
Inwood Dr
Almarion St
Brentwood Dr
Cherokee Dr
Meadows Subdivision
Pecan Valley Ranch
Pecan Park Dr
Hickory Ln
Windswept Dr
Timberline Dr
Rollingwood Dr
Tips for boiling water:
Fill a pot with water.
Heat the water until bubbles come from the bottom of the pot to the top.
Once the water reaches a rolling boil, let it boil for 2 minutes.
Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
Pour the water into a clean container with a cover for storage.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact David Wells, Utilities Director, at 903-894-7223 ext. 110 or by email at utilitydirector@bullardtexas.net.
Boil water notice issued for Rusk County residents
RUSK COUNTY — The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management published a tweet notifying customers of a boil water notice. The Ebenezer Water Supply Corporation, out of Henderson, has the boil water notice in place for their entire system. For further information or questions, call the water supply office at 903-657-8681.