Today is Saturday November 13, 2021
Gas leak shut off after affecting Henderson, Van Zandt County residents

Posted/updated on: November 13, 2021 at 7:36 am
Gas leak shut off after affecting Henderson, Van Zandt County residentsEAST TEXAS — All city of Eustace residents have been asked to shelter-in-place after they were told to evacuate, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office. According to our news partner KETK, the gas leak is in the Purtis Creek area of Van Zandt County, and it is affecting the Eustace Area of Henderson County. Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said people need to stay indoors. They should keep their doors and windows closed and their heating and air conditioner off. The gas leak has been completely shut off, according to Van Zandt County Sheriff Hendrix. People in Van Zandt County are still being asked to shelter-in-place or remain at a shelter until 9 a.m. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said the gas company notified them it is safe for residents to return to their homes. Van Zandt County Sheriff Hendrix said people are still being asked to shelter-in-place in Van Zandt County.



