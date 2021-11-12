Britney Spears is free: “Best Day Ever,” she writes, as conservatorship is terminated

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 6:21 pm

In an L.A. courtroom Friday, Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated "in its entirety, effective immediately." Britney was not present in the courtroom, but she was made aware of the decision.

There were no objections.

Posting footage of her fans cheering outside the courthouse," Britney wrote on Instagram, "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen!"

Outside the courthouse, Britney's attorney Mathew Rosengart said his client was aware of the decision and told reporters, "Judge [Brenda] Penny today, after the hearing, decided to agree with Britney Spears and as of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate. This is a monumental day for Britney Spears."

This means Britney will finally have control both over her money and her body. So what happens now? Rosengart said that "a financial safety net" has been set up for Britney, and all her assets will be transferred there by the existing conservator of the estate, who took over after Britney's father James P. Spears was suspended from that role.

"We believe it was the right result," Rosengart continued. "Britney specifically requested that there be no mental evaluation [required for the termination of the conservatorship] and the judge did not require it, and we think it was the right result."

"What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person: Britney," he added.

However, Rosengart said that it was also a "somber day," adding, "This conservatorship was corrupted by James P. Spears." Rosengart went on to say that according to public records, Mr. Spears took "anywhere from three to four million dollars from the estate," as "a salary and a percentage of his daughter's earnings."

"Many people have asked about whether we will continue to investigate Mr. Spears," he continued. "The answer is ultimately up to my client Britney, and I'm not going to get into it beyond that."

Rosengart also said Mr. Spears was served two notices of deposition to testify under oath, but "he refused to appear" each time.

"If Britney wants it...we will pursue James Spears' deposition, we will pursue the discovery that we served on him in the form of...document requests and other information we're seeking both in regard to financial information, alleged financial misconduct and the electronic surveillance," added Rosengart.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back