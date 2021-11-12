Letitia Wright’s vaccination status; Wesley Snipes reacts to new ‘Blade’ star; Offset’s HBO Max series The Hype renewed

As Letitia Wright recovers at home in London from an injury suffered on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her vaccination status may determine if she can return to work in America. CDC's new guidelines released Monday demand that "non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers must show proof of full vaccination to fly into the United States." Wright, who portrays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T'Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, is not a U.S. citizen. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the 28-year-old actress is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Because of her injury, production on the sequel is being shut down Thanksgiving week until the early part of 2022.

Wesley Snipes is giving the thumbs-up to Mahershala Ali, who is replacing him as the star of the Blade franchise. When a person tweeted that the two-time Oscar winner is going to "have a hard time outdoing" Snipes as the MCU superhero vampire, the New Jack City star came to his defense. "He will do great," Snipes tweeted, along with a prayer hands emoji. The 59-year-old actor played Blade in the 1998 film, as well as in sequels released in 2002 and 2004. In 2019, it was announced that Moonlight actor Ali was cast in an upcoming reboot film, which is now in pre-production.

Finally, Deadline reports that Offset's streetwear competition series The Hype has been renewed by HBO Max for a second season. Season one featured special guest appearances from his wife, Cardi B, as well as by A$AP Ferg, Dapper Dan and Wiz Khalifa. The winning designs from the first season were featured on the e-commerce website StockX.

