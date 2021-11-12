Today is Friday November 12, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ lassos three slots on “most watched” top 20 for last week

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 4:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Paramount+

The Kevin Costner-led Paramount+ Western drama Yellowstone found its posse last week, snaring three of the top 20 slots on Digital Entertainment Group's weekly chart of the "Most Watched at Home" movies and TV shows.

While Ryan Reynolds' blockbuster Free Guy topped the new chart again for movies in the week ending November 6, the brand-new fourth-season premiere of Yellowstone ranked at #2. Furthermore, Yellowstone season 1 made #11 on the list, and its third season ranked at #19.

Aside from being sought-after by viewers, the drama surprised industry insiders as the only TV series on the weekly list, which last week was otherwise filled by movies.

Yellowstone also ranked second behind Free Guy on Fandango's Vudu streaming service last week.

Yellowstone, in which Costner plays John Dutton, a rancher whose interests seem to constantly be under attack, also stars Kelly ReillyCole HauserLuke Grimes and Wes Bentley.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design