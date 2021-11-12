Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ lassos three slots on “most watched” top 20 for last week

The Kevin Costner-led Paramount+ Western drama Yellowstone found its posse last week, snaring three of the top 20 slots on Digital Entertainment Group's weekly chart of the "Most Watched at Home" movies and TV shows.

While Ryan Reynolds' blockbuster Free Guy topped the new chart again for movies in the week ending November 6, the brand-new fourth-season premiere of Yellowstone ranked at #2. Furthermore, Yellowstone season 1 made #11 on the list, and its third season ranked at #19.

Aside from being sought-after by viewers, the drama surprised industry insiders as the only TV series on the weekly list, which last week was otherwise filled by movies.

Yellowstone also ranked second behind Free Guy on Fandango's Vudu streaming service last week.

Yellowstone, in which Costner plays John Dutton, a rancher whose interests seem to constantly be under attack, also stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes and Wes Bentley.

