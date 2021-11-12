Today is Friday November 12, 2021
“Evil roaming”: Trial set for man charged in 18 deaths

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 3:32 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A man is scheduled to go on trial next week in the deaths of one of 18 women he’s charged with killing in Texas over a two-year span. Across Dallas and its suburbs, family after family puzzled over the suddenness of their older but otherwise healthy loved one’s death, and were troubled about missing jewelry. Then, in 2018, a 91-year-old woman survived after a man forced his way into her apartment, tried to smother her and left with jewelry. After police arrested Billy Chemirmir, authorities said they’d review hundreds of deaths. The 48-year-old Chemirmir goes on trial Monday in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.



