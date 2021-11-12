Today is Friday November 12, 2021
Enchanting sequel news: First look at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’; ‘Disenchanted’ gets a release date

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm
Disney+

The headlines continue to come fast and furious on Disney+ Day, and among them are some teases about sequels to a pair of beloved movies, Hocus Pocus and Enchanted

You can now see Sarah Jessica ParkerKathy Najimi and Bette Midler back as the witchy Sanderson sisters, thanks to a sneak peek of them in costumeHocus Pocus 2 is slated for release in the fall of 2022 on Disney+ -- just in time for next Halloween. 

Also next fall, Amy AdamsJames MarsdenIdina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey will return for Disenchanted, the Disney+ sequel to the hit 2007 live-action/animated musical fantasy film Enchanted. The new film will also star Maya RudolphYvette Nicole BrownOscar Nunez and Jayma Mays.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



