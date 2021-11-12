Two tornadoes confirmed in Harrison County

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 1:48 pm

HARRISON COUNTY — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes in Harrison County Thursday morning. According to our news partner KETK, these occurred as a squall line pushed through the area. An EF-0 tornado developed near FM 31 at 12:40 a.m., about 9 miles south of Scottsville. The tornado was on the ground for only half a mile and did some minor tree damage. Maximum winds were estimated at 70 mph. The other twister was a bit stronger and on the ground longer. It was rated an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds estimated at 95 mph. That tornado also only caused damage to trees.

