Halle Berry reveals to Cardi B that she worked as a stripper

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 1:15 pm

Halle Berry and Cardi B are the executive producers of the all-female hip hop soundtrack for Berry's new movie, Bruised, which she directed. The "WAP" rapper has been very open about her past as a stripper, and during an Instagram video posted Thursday, the Oscar winner revealed that she also worked the pole.

The video marked the debut of Halle's new 5 Rounds interview series.

Halle starred as an exotic dancer in the 1991 film, The Last Boy Scout, co-starring Bruce Willis and Damon Wayans, and she admitted to Cardi that in preparing for the role, she actually danced topless at the Girls, Girls, Girls club in Los Angeles.

"I stripped for two days and two nights to see what it felt like and to see how much I would make," she confessed. "I did good...I didn't make as much as you did."

Meanwhile, Cardi reminisced about her stripping days and said her entry song onto the stage was "Set It Off" by Boosie Badazz.

The two stars also got very graphic, discussing favorite sex positions, and what they'd do if they woke up as a man.

Cardi revealed why she's rapped about not having sex with broke men. She says when she did get intimate with a poor man, "He was stealing from my purse." She advised women, "Don't do it. You'll end up with nothing."

The Hustlers star also tweeted about getting to meet the famed actress for the first time.

"Sooo guys I can't believe I met Halle Berry," Cardi wrote, "and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft...I wanted to bite her shoulder."

The Bruised soundtrack drops November 19; it features Cardi, City Girls, Saweetie, H.E.R., Young M.A., Flo Milli, Latto and more. The movie opens November 24.

