Today is Friday November 12, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Marvel Studios teases slew of upcoming Disney+ shows, including Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’, Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ and more

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 1:30 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios put the sizzle in "sizzle reel" today with teases of a slew of upcoming live action and animated shows bound for Disney+. 

Included was the first footage of Oscar Isaac in costume as Moon Knight; Emmy-winning Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner's lawyer/green-hero cousin Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk; and newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.

Samuel L. Jackson also makes an appearance in the reel as an aged Nick Fury for a Secret Invasion series that also stars his Captain Marvel co-star Ben Mendelsohn.

Mark Ruffalo appears in the She-Hulk footage, getting his attorney cousin used to her new Hulky powers; that is, when she's not in court specializing in superhero cases.

The Moon Knight footage shows Isaac as Marc Spector, a nerdy guy who suffers from dissociative identity disorder who becomes a vigilante. "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and Ancient Egypt," a press release explains.

Ms. Marvel centers on Khan, "a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City [who] has always struggled to find her place in the world -- that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to."

Along with already-seen footage of the upcoming Hawkeye, the reel also teases the return of Loki, a second season of the animated What If...?, and a bunch of animated shows, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel: Zombies. In addition, it confirms the WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: House of Harkness starring Kathryn Hahn.

The preview can be seen on Disney+, which is owned by ABC's parent company.

Here's the full upcoming Marvel slate:

--Echo
--Ironheart
--Agatha: House of Harkness
--Secret Invasion
--The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
--X-MEN '97 (animated)
--What If…? Season 2 (animated)
--Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated)
--I Am Groot (shorts series)
--Marvel Zombies (animated)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design