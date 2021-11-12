Marvel Studios teases slew of upcoming Disney+ shows, including Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’, Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ and more

Marvel Studios teases slew of upcoming Disney+ shows, including Oscar Isaac in ‘Moon Knight’, Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ and morePosted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 1:30 pm
Marvel Studios put the sizzle in "sizzle reel" today with teases of a slew of upcoming live action and animated shows bound for Disney+.
Included was the first footage of Oscar Isaac in costume as Moon Knight; Emmy-winning Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner's lawyer/green-hero cousin Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk; and newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel.
Samuel L. Jackson also makes an appearance in the reel as an aged Nick Fury for a Secret Invasion series that also stars his Captain Marvel co-star Ben Mendelsohn.
Mark Ruffalo appears in the She-Hulk footage, getting his attorney cousin used to her new Hulky powers; that is, when she's not in court specializing in superhero cases.
The Moon Knight footage shows Isaac as Marc Spector, a nerdy guy who suffers from dissociative identity disorder who becomes a vigilante. "The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and Ancient Egypt," a press release explains.
Ms. Marvel centers on Khan, "a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City [who] has always struggled to find her place in the world -- that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to."
Along with already-seen footage of the upcoming Hawkeye, the reel also teases the return of Loki, a second season of the animated What If...?, and a bunch of animated shows, including Spider-Man: Freshman Year and Marvel: Zombies. In addition, it confirms the WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: House of Harkness starring Kathryn Hahn.
The preview can be seen on Disney+, which is owned by ABC's parent company.
Here's the full upcoming Marvel slate:
--Echo
--Ironheart
--Agatha: House of Harkness
--Secret Invasion
--The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
--X-MEN '97 (animated)
--What If…? Season 2 (animated)
--Spider-Man: Freshman Year (animated)
--I Am Groot (shorts series)
--Marvel Zombies (animated)
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.