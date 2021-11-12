City Manager Keith Bonds announces retirement

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 1:22 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview City Manager Keith Bonds announced during the Nov. 11 City Council meeting that he plans to retire at the end of January 2022. Bonds has worked for the city since 1999 and has served as city manager since 2018. Mayor Dr. Andy Mack congratulated Bonds on his retirement, saying, “Keith has been asset to this city for so many years.” The City Council will begin discussing the process for filling the city manager position at future meetings, according to a news release. Click here for more information.

