Hughes to run for re-election

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 1:09 pm

MINEOLA – State Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola announced he will run for re-election to the Texas State Senate, clearing up rumors about him running for Congress. That’s according to our news partner KETK. In a tweet Friday, Hughes said he will file for re-election Saturday because “the Texas Senate is leading the country on so many issues that matter.” This comes after Congressman Louie Gohmert announced that he is considering running for Texas Attorney General if he gets enough funds. Hughes has authored several high-profile bills in the previous legislative sessions. His bills on abortion and elections laws have garnered a lot of public attention.

Go Back