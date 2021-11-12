Today is Friday November 12, 2021
Roberts: COVID-19 numbers looking good, but be sure to get vaccinated

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 1:03 pm
Roberts: COVID-19 numbers looking good, but be sure to get vaccinatedTYLER — The COVID-19 numbers continue to look good for East Texas, and NET Health’s George remains encouraged by the trend. He says, “We’re kind of in a holding pattern right now, particularly in Smith County.” But he still strongly encourages vaccinations — and he suggests contacting your medical provider with any questions about the vaccine. Roberts reminds you that kids age 5 to 11 are now eligible to get their shots. Check the “Coronavirus update” item on this page for more detailed information.



