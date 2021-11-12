Kevin Eltife inducted into UT Austin McCombs Business School Hall of Fame

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 11:54 am

AUSTIN — UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin P. Eltife has received the highest honor from the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business, one of the most prestigious business schools in the nation, according to a news release. Eltife, a longtime businessman who has served Tyler and Texas as an elected and appointed leader, was recently inducted into the McCombs School of Business Hall of Fame. Eltife (pictured at left with his wife, Kelly) earned his business degree from UT Austin in 1981 and attributes his success to his alma mater. Eltife told KTBB he considers the recognition “a huge honor.” But he adds, “It’s really about our community and all the people over the years that have helped me in business, in politics, and in community service — it’s a team effort.”

