For Disney+ Day, Marvel movies launching in “IMAX Enhanced” format

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 10:14 am
Chances are, your TV isn't the standard IMAX screen size -- some 52 by 72 feet -- but Disney+ has released a slew of Marvel movies and other content in what it's calling the IMAX Enhanced format on Friday's Disney+ Day.

The films boast stunning picture quality, but also a different screen ratio than you might have gotten used to since the advent of widescreen TVs. Simply put, the movies play without the black "letterbox" borders at the top and bottom of your screen.

Technically, speaking, the movies appear in a 1.90:1 aspect ratio, vs. your standard 16:9, and will screen with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS audio, if your TV is compatible.

Thirteen Marvel films are now available in IMAX Enhanced, including the just-released to Disney+ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The others include Iron ManCaptain MarvelCaptain America: Civil WarDoctor StrangeBlack PantherBlack WidowGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2Ant-Man and the WaspThor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

