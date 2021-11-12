Luminant to lay off 160 employees at Tatum location by day after Christmas

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 8:44 am

TATUM — 160 East Texas Luminant employees are soon to be laid off, according to a notice from the Texas Workforce Commission. According to our news partner KETK, a notice from the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) system, which requires notice 60 days in advance of plant closures or mass layoffs, listed Luminant Mining Co. in Tatum. The layoff date for these employees, according to the document, is Dec. 26.

According to a statement from Luminant, the employees impacted were informed earlier this year and are being provided severance benefits including lump sum cash payments based on service years, additional payments to help offset COBRA expenses, as well as outplacement services. Employees are also being made aware of other open positions within the company.

They called Liberty Mine’s closure part of Luminant’s long term fuel plan. Now the Martin Lake Power Plant is transitioning to 100% Powder River Basin coal.

