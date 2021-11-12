Today is Friday November 12, 2021
Report: Paris Hilton has married boyfriend Carter Reum

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 7:30 am
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton tied the knot with boyfriend Carter Reum on Thursday in Los Angeles, a source tells E! Online.

"Paris selected her dress late last night," notes another insider. "There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris."

The 40-year-old TV personality and Reum announced their engagement back in February, sharing on Instagram, "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it."

"There's no one I'd rather spend forever with," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



