Venezuela judge grants appeal hearing to jailed US oil execs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Six U.S. oil executives detained in Venezuela for four years on corruption charges have been granted a hearing before an appeals court, a rare decision by the judicial system in the South American country. A judge this week scheduled for Tuesday the hearing for the men known as the Citgo 6. That’s according to a court document shared with The Associated Press by a person familiar with the case. The executives are to appear before a three-judge panel on the same week that the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention takes up the case of one of the six men.

 



