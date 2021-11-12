Today is Friday November 12, 2021
Attorney: Teens in KKK garb shocked Black teen with stun gun

Posted/updated on: November 12, 2021 at 4:25 am
CORPUS CHRISTI (AP) – The attorney for a Black teenager from Texas says several other teens attacked his client with a stun gun on Halloween while wearing costumes resembling Ku Klux Klan robes. At a news conference, Matt Manning says the Halloween assault involved high school students in Woodsboro, a small town 30 miles north of Corpus Christi. Manning said Wednesday that his client wasn’t seriously injured. He didn’t specify the race of the assailants, but the head of the Corpus Christi NAACP chapter says he’s calling the assault a hate crime until evidence is found showing otherwise. Woodsboro school district officials say they’re cooperating with police and the Texas Rangers in their investigation.



