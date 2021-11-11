Today is Thursday November 11, 2021
Tagovailoa to miss second straight start for Miami Dolphins

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 8:53 pm
By MARCEL LOUIS-JACQUES

MIAMI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his second consecutive start Thursday night with a fractured bone in his left middle finger, a league source confirmed.

Jacoby Brissett will start in Tagovailoa’s place against the Baltimore Ravens. Tagovailoa will remain active and serve as Brissett’s backup.

Tagovailoa was limited in practice throughout the week, and coach Brian Flores said he is dealing with discomfort gripping the ball. He originally injured the finger during Miami’s loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 but was able to finish the game.

Speaking with local media earlier in the week, Brissett said he wouldn’t change anything about his preparation for Thursday’s game as he makes his fifth start of the season.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “Whenever my time is called, I know and I trust in myself that I’ll be ready to go.”

Brissett has played in six of the Dolphins’ nine games this season, completing 64% of his passes for 1,127 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions. He has also run for 64 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

NFL Network first reported the Dolphins’ quarterback plan for Thursday.



