Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds swapped out for each other in interviews on ‘Kimmel’ and ‘The Tonight Show’

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 3:28 pm

NBC

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds pulled a fast one on both Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, when they appeared in each other's places on, respectively, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show.

Fallon introduced Ferrell, only to have Ryan show up instead, to Fallon's apparent confusion.

For his part, Kimmel called for Reynolds to appear, and was greeted instead by Ferrell.

Both guests, on both shows, claimed the other was running late, and volunteered to sub for each other.

It was a bit, of course, but one that poked fun at chat show conventions. For his part, Ryan answered Jimmy Fallon's questions meant for Will, and Ferrell did his best to talk about Red Notice, Reynolds' new Netflix movie. "I haven't seen a stitch of it," he confessed. "I've seen the billboards, though."

Ryan spoke about Ferrell's new movie, The Shrink Next Door, although he was only familiar with Paul Rudd, People's newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive. "He's possibly the nicest person in all of show business," said Reynolds, "and he's aging backwards thanks to his contract with Satan."

Ryan didn't see The Shrink Next Door, either, describing the Apple TV+ as "Ant-Man adjacent," but he "doesn't shrink his body, per se." Ryan joked, "It's Marvel Phase 16, which everyone is saying is way more relatable."

Meanwhile, on the opposite coast, Will gamely answered Kimmel's already-prepared questions for Ryan about his "beautiful wife Blake Lively," and their three girls.

Will and Ryan will be seen again -- together, this time -- in Spirited, a Christmas-themed musical that debuts next year on Apple TV+.





