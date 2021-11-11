Today is Thursday November 11, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gary Sinise helps build smart homes for wounded military heroes

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 3:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


LOS ANGELES (AP) – Gary Sinise marked Veterans Day by giving a “smart home” to a military veteran in Texas. It’s the 75th home built by The Gary Sinise Foundation. Sinise says the homes are more manageable for someone with a severe injury, with wider hallways and shades and lights controlled by iPads. Sinise has been an advocate for vets since he played Lieutenant Dan in “Forest Gump.” The AARP is currently streaming a profile of Sinise’s work in the short film “Reporting for Duty,” airing on the AARP YouTube channel.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design