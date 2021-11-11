Gary Sinise helps build smart homes for wounded military heroes

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 3:58 pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Gary Sinise marked Veterans Day by giving a “smart home” to a military veteran in Texas. It’s the 75th home built by The Gary Sinise Foundation. Sinise says the homes are more manageable for someone with a severe injury, with wider hallways and shades and lights controlled by iPads. Sinise has been an advocate for vets since he played Lieutenant Dan in “Forest Gump.” The AARP is currently streaming a profile of Sinise’s work in the short film “Reporting for Duty,” airing on the AARP YouTube channel.

