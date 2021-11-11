Terrence J survives gunfire during attempted robbery at his Los Angeles home

Actor and television host Terrence Jenkins was the target of gunfire during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning at his home in Los Angeles.

The Think Like a Man star was followed as he drove to his house in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood. Police tell ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC-TV that four suspects were in a car behind him, and attempted to rob him in his driveway at approximately 3 a.m. Shots were fired at his vehicle as sped off to get away from the assailants. No injuries were reported.

Terrence J, who previously hosted BET's 106 & Park and E! News, was able to flag down a California Highway Patrol officer and report the incident.

The attempted robbery follows a safety bulletin recently issued by the LAPD warning about the "ongoing trend of follow home robberies."

"Suspects have been locating victims in Los Angeles, following them, and then committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business," the bulletin said.

Residents living near Jenkins told KABC-TV that they were shocked by the incident and consider their area one of the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

