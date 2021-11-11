Today is Thursday November 11, 2021
Man arrested as a suspect in Austin synagogue arson fire

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 3:58 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Officials said an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson for a fire at an Austin synagogue. KVUE-TV in Austin reports Franklin Barrett Sechriest is held on a $100,000 bond for the Oct. 31 fire at Congregation Beth Israel. According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire was a “small exterior fire” that caused an estimated $25,000 damage to the building, including the synagogue’s wooden doors. No injuries were reported. An arrest affidavit describes surveillance videos showing a suspect resembling Sechriest driving a black sport utility vehicle registered to a woman living at the same address as Sechriest.



