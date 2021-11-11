Today is Thursday November 11, 2021
Tom Holland praises “most incredible person” Zendaya after her Fashion Icon award win

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 11:00 am
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

His Spidey sense was tingling. Tom Holland has taken to social media again to praise his Spider-Man series love interest and reported IRL girlfriend, Zendaya

The actress became the youngest person ever to be given the Fashion Icon honor at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers) Awards Wednesday night. 

Zendaya stunned in a red, two-piece, midriff-baring Vera Wang gown to accept the prize, while Holland swooned in response. 

"Naaa stop it," Holland said, posting a red carpet shot of Zendaya, with the actor adding a "heart eyes" smiley face. "An incredible achievement for the most incredible person."

Holland, 25, also shouted-out Zendaya's stylist, Roach Law, with, "Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



