Crawford delivers State of the District address

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 3:55 pm

TYLER — Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford says, “It’s been a heck of a last 18 months to two years, and certainly we’ve done the best we possibly could.” Crawford Thursday delivered his annual State of the District address at at a Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon and spoke to KTBB by phone. He says a highlight is getting students back in brick-and mortar schools, adding that “enrollment is kissing our pre-pandemic number, and I don’t think there’s a lot of school systems that can say that.” Crawford added, “I do think that our community is valuing our school system to trust us with their students (during) very changing times in our world right now.”

Crawford continued, “We are certainly…honored to be able to provide the school system” and observed that it belongs to the parents, the community, and the taxpayers. Crawford says, “With all the rhetoric that’s out there right now,” he wants “people to know that we are certainly here to serve them — it’s not the other way around.”

Go Back