Today is Thursday November 11, 2021
Roberts discusses more statistics backing vaccination

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 10:51 am
Roberts discusses more statistics backing vaccinationTYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts has some new statistics to back up his continued call for COVID-19 vaccinations: a study released this week by the Department of State Health Services. According to Roberts, the study showed that Texans not vaccinated against COVID-19 were about 20 times more likely to suffer a COVID-associated death — and 13 more times more likely to test positive — than fully vaccinated people. Roberts says the study also showed that vaccination had a strong protective effect across all age groups.



