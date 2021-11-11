Today is Thursday November 11, 2021
Two high-ranking Smith County constable deputies arrested on multiple charges

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 11:49 am
TYLER — Two high-ranking deputies in the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office have been arrested on numerous charges by the Texas Rangers. According to our news partner KETK, 42-year-old LaQuenda Banks and 44-year-old Derrick Holman were booked on charges that included abuse of official capacity, official oppression and theft. Banks is listed on the Smith County Pct. 1 Constable page as the Chief Deputy while Holman is the Sergeant. Both posted $30,000 bonds and have been released from the Smith County Jail. Their first court date has not been set.



