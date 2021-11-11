Chapel Hill ISD mourning death of freshman after tragic wreck

Posted/updated on: November 11, 2021 at 11:49 am

SMITH COUNTY — Chapel Hill ISD is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old freshman. According to our news partner KETK, Fernando Martinez and his mother Julia died in a car wreck on Highway 31 Tuesday. CHISD said they are making counseling available to students who need special attention and support at each campus. There is also support available from the community. CHISD will try and maintain a normal routine and structure as the situation and people allow, and they encourage others to do the same.

“As I have said before, every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create here at Chapel Hill ISD. The loss of any student, particularly in such a tragic manner, grievously wounds us all,” said a statement from Chapel Hill ISD Superintendent Lamond Dean. Dean said the most important thing they can do is to be supportive and encourage an open expression of feelings. “Thank you for your support of our school system as we work together to cope with Fernando’s death. We know you will join us in our concern and sympathy for the family,” Dean said.

