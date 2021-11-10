Today is Wednesday November 10, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Vikings’ Dakota Dozier hospitalized for COVID-19 issues

Posted/updated on: November 10, 2021 at 6:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


By COURTNEY CRONIN

A Minnesota Vikings player who is vaccinated was hospitalized Tuesday because he was having trouble breathing because of COVID-19, coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday.

According to a source, the player is offensive guard Dakota Dozier, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

He is in stable condition now, per Zimmer, but remains hospitalized.

“It’s serious stuff, so, I don’t know,” Zimmer said. “Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself. Just do what we do.”

When asked whether the player’s reaction was to the vaccine (booster) or COVID-19, Zimmer said: “No, it was COVID. I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something — he had a hard time breathing.”

The Vikings have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting center Garrett Bradbury and starting safety Harrison Smith, who was placed on the list 90 minutes before Sunday’s 34-31 loss at Baltimore after he tested positive. The Vikings are operating under the league’s intensive protocols, which means more testing teamwide to help contain the outbreak.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design